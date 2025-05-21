Bryan Kohberger's defense seeks trial delay after Dateline special reveals new information

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The defense for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University students in 2022, filed a motion on Tuesday requesting that the upcoming August trial be delayed.

The defense cites a recent Dateline NBC special, which aired on May 9, as a reason for the delay, arguing that the episode violates a gag order that has been in place since 2023. The Dateline episode included video footage, cell phone records, and photographs of documents that are not publicly available through official channels.

"The (Dateline) show repeatedly emphasizes the nonpublic nature of this information, stating it was obtained from unnamed sources who are close to the investigation," the motion states. “Moving forward with a capital trial in August will infringe upon Mr. Kohberger’s constitutional rights, as counsel requires more time to review discovery, complete investigations, and prepare for trial."

The motion comes less than a week after Judge Steve Hippler said in a pre-trial hearing that he is open to appointing a special prosecutor to investigate potential violations of the court’s longstanding non-dissemination order.

