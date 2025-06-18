BOISE, Idaho — The trial of Bryan Kohberger, charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students, is scheduled to begin in less than two months at the Ada County Courthouse.

During a Wednesday hearing, Kohberger's defense team requested a postponement, arguing they need additional time to prepare their case.



WATCH: Kohberger sat still as Judge Hippler heard arguments for the defense's request for a delay

Judge in Bryan Kohberger murder case hears defense request for delay

Kohberger faces charges in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus residence in November 2022. Defense Attorney Anne Taylor stated she requires more time to examine discovery materials and review evidence from investigations.

"There is still a lot left to do," Taylor said. "There is still a lot of unknown, and my client Mr. Kohberger has the right to go to trial with prepared counsel that have conducted a full investigation in both phases of the case."

Prosecutors argued that the trial schedule won't violate Kohberger's constitutional right to a fair trial.

One of the defense's concerns also has to do with the extensive media coverage surrounding this case. Taylor says the coverage could muddy the waters during jury selection.

Former U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, who has joined the prosecution team, responded this way, "Every time there is a news media report, or a new book, are we going to continue the trial indefinitely? That seems to be the danger in what the defense is asking for, we call it a perpetual continuance."

At the end of the public hearing, Judge Steven Hippler said this. "I fully encourage everyone to go ahead as if the trial is going to take place…when it is scheduled for. I reserve the right to write the decision I come to, but as of now, I would tell you it's likely we're going to trial on the date indicated."

Judge Hippler will also consider in closed session whether the defense can present evidence of possible alternate suspects.

Idaho News 6 will bring you updates on the judge's decision as soon as we find out.