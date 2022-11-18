Moscow Police share murder victims' last known whereabouts and timeline, continue asking for tips

MOSCOW, Idaho — Days after the brutal stabbing murder of four University of Idaho students in what Moscow Police are calling a "targeted attack", there are still unanswered questions in this investigation. Police have still not arrested a suspect, named a person of interest, or found a weapon.

Moscow Police, Idaho State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation put together a map of the known whereabouts of the victims on the night of the crime.

We now know two of the victims were at a party close to the home that night, and two others were at a bar before stopping at a food truck. Investigators believe all four victims were back home at the King Road residence around 1:45 a.m.

Related: Officials "cannot say there's no threat to the community" as search for quadruple homicide suspect continues

Moscow Police Department

The Latah County Coroner, Cathy Mabbutt, released the cause and manner of death Thursday as Homicide by Stabbing.

Mabbutt said the weapon that killed the victims "had to be a large knife." Idaho State Police began canvassing area retailers about recent purchases of fixed-blade weapons.

The coroner told ABC News there was no evidence of sexual assault and they could not determine if any of the victims had defensive wounds.

Related: Latah County coroner describes the scene of the quadruple homicide in Moscow

DNA swabs from the victims' clothes, bedding, and fingernail clippings have been sent to a lab to be processed, which could take weeks.

ABC News learned from authorities the two surviving roommates did not call 911, but are cooperating with the police.

The City of Moscow has not seen a homicide in five years, according to Idaho annual crime reports.

If you have any relevant information police say you can now email tips to the Moscow Police Department at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, or call their tip line at (208) 883-7180.

