Moscow murder suspect returns to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger left the Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning as his extradition to Idaho gets underway. He's expected to land in Pullman early Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to Bryan Kohberger's first court appearance in Idaho, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a non-dissemination order in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students.

The 'gag' order issued Tuesday prohibits Moscow Police, investigators with Idaho State Police and the FBI, and any of the case attorneys from speaking to the public or media about the case outside of official court proceedings.

RELATED: Suspect accused in quadruple homicide waives extradition, will return to Idaho to face criminal charges

After his first court appearance in Latah County, the Probable Cause Affidavit outlining the evidence against Kohberger will be unsealed. In Idaho a judge can order the PCA to remain sealed or redact the document before it is released publicly.

Months before the four University of Idaho students were killed near the University of Idaho, the suspect received a traffic ticket in August minutes away from the crime scene.

Idaho News 6 received a copy of the citation, showing Kohberger was driving a 2015 white Hyundai Elantra at the time.

Last week after Kohberger's arrest, we learned he had been ticketed in Idaho in August. Today, I got a copy of that ticket. He was driving a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra and pulled over just off the U of I campus. @IdahoNews6 pic.twitter.com/lfVUjdruZO — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarciaTV) January 4, 2023

RELATED: Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the suspect arrested in connection to Moscow homicides

According to the ticket, Kohberger was pulled over on Sunday, August 21 at 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Farm Rd & W Pullman Rd in Moscow, Idaho near the University of Idaho campus.

It is important to note that travel between Pullman Washington and Moscow Idaho is common as they are just miles apart. W Pullman Rd is also the highway that connects the two cities.

Idaho Law states that Kohberger has to appear before a Magistrate Judge no later than 48 hours after he arrives in Idaho. Sources tell our news partners at the Idaho Statesmen no hearing has been scheduled yet, but will likely take place Wednesday afternoon.

The Latah County District court as also released the rules of conduct inside the courtroom, along with seating and media coverage in future proceedings.



