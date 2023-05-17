Bryan Kohberber indicted for first-degree murder by a grand jury

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple murders late last year, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Idaho News 6 confirmed with the Latah County District Court clerk the multi-count indictment includes first-degree murder.

Kohberger has been housed in the Latah County Jail since early January, charged with killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for late June, but the Latah County Court clerk told Idaho News 6 the grand jury indictment makes the preliminary hearing unnecessary.

In Idaho, state prosecutors need to prove there is evidence to hold a defendant over for trial, either through a preliminary hearing or a grand jury indictment.

The accused murderer will now have a hearing Monday morning at 9:00 am where he will enter a plea to the charges against him; a trial will be scheduled if he pleads not guilty.

A grand jury hearing is not conducted in open court, with 16 members of the general public hearing evidence from the prosecution.

The defendant and their legal team are not allowed to attend the hearing, but their legal team will receive a transcript of the proceedings.

As of now, Kohberger faces death if convicted, but prosecutors have not said publicly if they will seek the death penalty.

This is a developing story, Idaho News 6 will have more when court documents are officially released later Wednesday.