Moscow Police seeking information on white Hyundai Elantra seen near quadruple homicide crime scene

MOSCOW, Idaho — Detectives working the quadruple homicide investigation near the University of Idaho in Moscow are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. They don't have license plate information.

"Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th," the press release stated. "Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case."

MOSCOW MURDERS: Police want to talk to the drivers of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was believed to be in the immediate area of the crime scene around the time of the murders:@IdahoNews6 pic.twitter.com/jfrl7hcC8C — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) December 7, 2022

If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days around the murders, investigators want to hear from you.

Information can be submitted:

• Tip Line: 208-883-7180

• Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

• Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho

The below photos are stock images of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra and are not the actual vehicle.

At this time, no suspect has been identified.