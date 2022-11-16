Boise State University to host vigil in honor of University of Idaho students

Boise State University will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday, in honor of four University of Idaho students killed in what police believe to be a 'targeted attack.'

The vigil, organized in part by Associated Students of Boise State University and the Boise State Dean of Students, will take place at the 'B' south of the campus administration building.

Those who wish to pay their respects are invited to gather at 5:30 p.m.

The vigil will offer a moment of silence, student speakers, and counseling services for any member of the community, provided by Boise State Health Services.