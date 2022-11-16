Watch Now
Boise State University to host vigil in honor of University of Idaho students

Nicholas K. Geranios/AP
Candles and flowers are left at a make-shift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Police discovered the bodies of the four students at home near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, and said the killer or killers used a knife or bladed weapon in the targeted attack. Two of the victims, 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, were servers at Mad Greek. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Nov 16, 2022
Boise State University will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday, in honor of four University of Idaho students killed in what police believe to be a 'targeted attack.'

The vigil, organized in part by Associated Students of Boise State University and the Boise State Dean of Students, will take place at the 'B' south of the campus administration building.

Those who wish to pay their respects are invited to gather at 5:30 p.m.

The vigil will offer a moment of silence, student speakers, and counseling services for any member of the community, provided by Boise State Health Services.

