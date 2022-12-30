Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the suspect arrested in connection to Moscow homicides

Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the quadruple homicide investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of November 13.

Moscow Police will host a press conference to share the latest developments in the case Friday at 2:00 p.m. MST. It will be live-streamed on Youtube.

More than six weeks after the crime, authorities announced 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree, issued through the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

Bryan Kohberger's criminal complaint shows he was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree, issued through the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office. He awaits extradition to Idaho.#MoscowHomicides @IdahoNews6 pic.twitter.com/ecsbAivFkQ — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) December 30, 2022

Kohberger was booked at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania early Friday morning and awaits extradition to Idaho. Extradition paperwork was filed Friday.

Records for Washington State University show Kohberger was pursuing a Ph.D. in Criminology. WSU is just over the border in Pullman, Washington, about a ten-minute drive from the University of Idaho.

A Reddit user who identified himself as Bryan Kohberger shared a request seven months ago asking people to participate in a research project "that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

NEW: In a Reddit post published 7 months ago asked for participation in a study attached with Kohberger's name that asked questions about how a crime was committed, how victims were targeted, and how someone would leave a crime scene. @IdahoNews6 pic.twitter.com/YWHrvFHpLV — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarciaTV) December 30, 2022

A link to an online survey asks participants to detail their thoughts and feelings throughout the commission of a recent crime.

Questions in Kohberger's research survey via DeSales University included:

How did you travel to and enter the location where the crime occurred?

After arriving, what steps did you take prior to locating the victim or target? Please detail your thoughts and feelings.

Why did you choose that victim or target over others?

Before making your move, how did you approach the victim or target? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling.

What was the first move you made in order to accomplish your goal? Please detail any thoughts and feelings at this point.

Before leaving, is there anything else you did?

How did you leave the scene?

After committing the crime, what were you thinking and feeling?

We also know Idaho court records show Kohberger was in Latah County in August. He received a seatbelt infraction on August 21, and later paid a 10-dollar fine in September. The online records do not indicate what kind of car Kohberger was driving at the time. We have requested those documents and will update this article when we learn more.

As we previously reported, police have been seeking information regarding a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the immediate area of the crime scene at the time of the murders.

