Bryan Kohberger formally pleads guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

He agreed to the plea deal just weeks before his trial was to begin, after his attorneys tried but failed to have execution stricken as a possible punishment.

The judge wasted no time to address the controversy around the decision to offer Kohberger a plea to avoid the death penalty — a decision that one victim’s family has vehemently opposed.

“This court cannot require the prosecutor to seek the death penalty, nor would it be appropriate for this court to do that,” Hippler said.

He also addressed criticisms that the families were not given time to weigh in on the plea deal. “I, like everyone else, learned of this plea agreement Monday afternoon and had no inkling of it beforehand. Once I learned of the defendant’s decision to change his plea in this case, it was important that I take the plea as soon as possible.”

Judge Steven Hippler said his court received numerous emails and phone messages ahead of the hearing, during which Hippler can accept or reject the plea agreement.

He said the efforts by members of the public were inappropriate and also said that no external opinions would influence his decision.

“Court is not supposed to, and this court will never, take into account public sentiment in making an opinion regarding its judicial decisions in cases. I always will make decisions based on where the facts and the law lead me, period,” the judge said.

Kohberger watched without reaction as the judge issued his warning.

Judge Hippler then addressed Kohberger, wearing a gray shirt and dark tie, directly to explain the possible penalties to the crime that he is set to plead guilty to.

WATCH: Kohberber says that he is "pleading guilty because he is guilty"

Kohberger agrees he is "pleading guilty because he is guilty"

Kohberger confirmed to the judge that he was pleading guilty” freely and voluntarily” because he was, in fact, guilty, and not because he had some other incentive.

The families maintained stoic expressions across the courtroom from Kohberger as he gave his short, affirmative answers to the judge.

As the judge read the names of those Kohberger is accused of killing, people in the section for families teared up.

One wiped their eyes with the back of their hand. Others cried into their tissues.

Kohberger remained unemotional as he confirmed to the judge that he stabbed the four victims almost three years ago.

WATCH: Bryan Kohberger formally pleads guilty to all counts

Kohberger pleads guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder

The prosecutor said he wanted to emphasize that there is no evidence that any of the victims were sexually assaulted, so that members of the public would not speculate about whether there was a sexual component to the crimes.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson mapped out how police were able to map Kohberger’s movements using data from his cellphone, and provided a precise timeline of the stabbings.

WATCH: Prosecutor Thompson reviews the timeline of events relating to the investigation

Prosecution discusses the timeline of events on the night of the University of Idaho murders

Kohberger slipped through the sliding back door where the four victims were staying, Thompson said. He first killed Madison Mogen.

He then killed Kaylee Goncalves. Kohberger stabbed Xana Kernodle, who was collecting a DoorDash order, as he was leaving Goncalves’ room. He also killed Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, who was asleep in bed, with a long-blade knife.

Kohberger left a sheath from his knife in Mogen’s room. Thompson emphasized that there was a “single source” of male DNA that matched Kohberger’s left on the sheath.

As Kohberger pleaded guilty, some of the victims’ loved ones looked down while others craned to see him.

The judge will sentence Kohberger at 9 a.m. on July 23.

WATCH: Judge Hippler explains what's next following Kohberger's guilty plea

What's next? Kohberger to be held in jail pending sentencing

Documents in the court file won’t be unsealed until after sentencing.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, left the courthouse shortly after arriving on Wednesday, before Kohberger entered the courtroom.

He appeared frustrated.

“I’m just getting out of this zoo,” Goncalves said in a video posted on X. The Gonclaves family had previously said in a Facebook post that they were “beyond furious at the State of Idaho” for offering Kohberger a plea.

As he walked out of the courthouse on Wednesday, he told a reporter that the rest of the Goncalves family felt it was important to be in the courtroom, but that he had no plans on going back.

WATCH: Idaho News 6 speaks with Steve Goncalvez outside the Ada County Courthouse before the hearing