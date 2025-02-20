Kohberger Case: Judge denies motions to suppress DNA evidence

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, the judge in the Bryan Kohberger case denied multiple motions submitted by the defense. Those motions included requests to suppress DNA evidence, information gathered from Kohberger's online accounts, and evidence gathered from the suspect's Washington apartment as well as the residence of his parents in Pennsylvania.

The defense previously argued such evidence was inadmissible because Kohberger's Fourth Amendment rights were violated during the investigation.

Most notably, DNA evidence, which prosecutors claim ties Kohberger directly to the murders of four University of Idaho Students in Moscow, will be allowed in court.

The defense had previously argued that the process of "IGG" or Investigative Genetic Genealogy is flawed and the process by which investigators obtained their DNA samples violated the defendant's constitutional rights.

During the investigation, authorities executed a "warrantless trash pull" at the Kohberger family home and obtained DNA from their trash receptacle that prosecutors say matched DNA found on the knife sheath found at the Moscow crime scene.

According to court documents, the judge dismissed that argument saying, the "Defendant has not met his threshold burden of demonstrating that constitutional violation occurred with regard to any of the three searches."

The judge also denied the defense's request for a Franks Hearing, which examines whether or not the search warrants in question were obtained properly before being executed.

Kohberger is charged with one count of burglary and four counts of first-degree murder and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Kohberger's trial is expected to begin in August and is expected to last several months.