Change of Venue granted for Bryan Kohberger murder trial

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — The high-profile murder trial for the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022 will not take place in Latah County.

New court documents show the judge overseeing the capital murder case of Bryan Kohberger has granted the change of venue for the trial, given the extensive media coverage of the case and perceived impacts it has had on a potential jury pool in the small Idaho community.

Kohberger's defense team made several previous requests to move the trial to Ada County.

The 20-page document does not specify the new location for the trial — instead, it will be left up to the Idaho Supreme Court.

"Considering the undisputed evidence presented by the defense, the extreme nature of the news coverage in this case, and the smaller population in Latah County, the defense has met the rather low standard of demonstrating 'a reasonable likelihood' that prejudicial news coverage will compromise a fair trial in Latah County," Judge John Judge wrote. "Thus, the Court will grant Kohberger's motion to change venue for presumed prejudice."

The judge also outlines concerns with the limited space inside the Latah County Courthouse for a trial of this magnitude, citing challenges with escorting sensitive witnesses through public spaces in order to get to the courtroom.

"While traveling to another county for three months is indeed inconvenient for the attorneys, the Court, some family members of the victims, and some witnesses, having the trial at the Latah County courthouse would also be inconvenient in numerous ways and, beyond that, would present serious safety risks," Judge Judge wrote. "Thus, the interest of justice requires that the trial be moved to a venue with the resources, both in terms of personnel and space, necessary to effectively and efficiently handle a trial of this magnitude and length so that the parties and the Court can focus on the case and not on peripheral issues."

The court now refers the case to the administrative director of the courts for assignment by the Supreme Court to a "court of proper venue in another judicial district and assignment of a specific judge to preside in the criminal proceeding."

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalvez, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home in November 2022.