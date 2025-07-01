IDAHO — Bryan Kohberger is expected to plead guilty to all charges in the killings of four University of Idaho students and accept a sentence of four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. The agreement, confirmed through a letter sent to the victims’ families and reported by ABC’s Kayna Whitworth, also states that Kohberger will waive his right to appeal.

WATCH: Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy explains what Kohberger’s guilty plea means for the case, the victims’ families, and the road ahead.

What happens next? Former Idaho AG breaks down legal impact of Kohberger’s guilty plea

“Well, both sides are giving up something. Certainly, the prosecution was well-founded in its desire to make this a death penalty case under the horrendous and extraordinarily grievous situation that Mr. Kohberger apparently now admits that he created in killing these four young people tragically and dreadfully. A final resolution is a good resolution in this case, even though it may leave some people slightly unsatisfied or greatly unsatisfied,” said former attorney general David Leroy.

According to Leroy, Idaho has very strong victims’ rights laws, requiring prosecutors to notify families when plea deals are considered, giving them the right to be informed and involved, though not the power to veto any agreement.

Idaho News 6 will be covering the next hearing on July 2.