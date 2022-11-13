Watch Now
News

Actions

Moscow Police investigating homicide near University of Idaho Campus

University of Idaho
Idaho News 6
University of Idaho
Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 18:21:03-05

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are investigating a homicide on Kings Road just minutes from the campus of the University of Idaho.

The university sent out an alert to students saying a suspect is not known. The alert urged students to avoid the area and to shelter in place.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the University of Idaho sent out an update lifting the shelter in place but urged students to remain vigilant.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to Moscow Police for more information.

Police say they will update us once they know more.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light