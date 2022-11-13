Moscow Police investigating homicide near University of Idaho Campus

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are investigating a homicide on Kings Road just minutes from the campus of the University of Idaho.
The university sent out an alert to students saying a suspect is not known. The alert urged students to avoid the area and to shelter in place.
VANDAL ALERT. Moscow PD is investigating a homicide on King Rd. near campus. Suspect is not known at this time. Stay away from the area and shelter in place.— University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 13, 2022
Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the University of Idaho sent out an update lifting the shelter in place but urged students to remain vigilant.
Vandal Alert: Investigation continues. Suspect unknown. MPD does not believe there is an active threat. Shelter in place lifted. Remain vigilant.— University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 13, 2022
Idaho News 6 has reached out to Moscow Police for more information.
Police say they will update us once they know more.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.