Police identify four University of Idaho students found dead

MOSCOW, Idaho — We now know the identities of the four students from the University of Idaho who were found dead on Sunday in an off-campus home. .

They have been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves. The cause of death for all of them is still unknown.

The discovery was made by officers responding to a call of an unconscious person.

According to a press release from Moscow PD, the case is being investigated as a homicide. Nobody is in custody, but Moscow police say there is no risk to the community based on the preliminary investigation.

“To be honest, our hearts are broken for the families of these four stellar students. And their friends, this is an absolute nightmare, and you know the Vandal family just sends are love, care, and support during this horrific time. We appreciate all the outreach support that the University has received,” said Blaine Eckles, Dean of students

for the University of Idaho.

U of I canceled all classes Monday to honor the students and will work with students who want to leave home for Thanksgiving break early.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Moscow Police Department.

