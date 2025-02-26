Kohnberger defense may cite autism in effort to strike death penalty

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The defense team for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, filed a motion on Monday that seems to cite autism spectrum disorder as a reason to throw out the death penalty.

The details of the motion are not yet public, but the motion, titled "Motion to Strike Death Penalty RE: Autism Spectrum Disorder," has appeared in the official case summary. The defense filed an additional motion on Monday to "redact or seal newly filed records," which means the new motions may not become available to the public.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing students Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalvez in an off-campus home near the University of Idaho in November of 2022. His trial is set to begin this August.

