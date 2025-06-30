Friends who found Idaho murder victims speak our in first interview

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Hunter Johnson and Emily Alandt, friends who discovered the bodies of four University of Idaho students in November 2022, spoke publicly for the first time this week on ABC's "Good Morning America".

Johnson and Alandt say that they arrived at the victims' off-campus house after one of the surviving roommates called and asked them to come over. Alandt added that when she first received the call, she wasn't instantly alarmed.

"I joked around with her on the phone," Alandt said. But as soon as they arrived, Johnson said it was clear that "something's wrong."

Bryan Kohberger, a former criminal justice student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington, faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in November 2022.

Alandt told GMA that she and Xana were inseparable. "We were attached at the hip, probably the first day that we met. We just clicked immediately."

Fearing for their own safety after the murders, Johnson and Alandt say they left town. "We just left to get away, be safe," Johnson said.

The pair will soon be telling their full story in an upcoming docuseries, "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders," which is set to stream on Amazon Prime starting on July 11.

Kohberger's trial is expected to begin in Ada County in mid-August.

