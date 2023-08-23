Bryan Kohberger waives his right to a speedy trial, vacating October 2 start date

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, charged with four counts of first-degree murder, will no longer go to trial this fall.

In a status hearing Wednesday in Latah County, the defense for Bryan Kohberger formally waived his right to a speedy trial.

The trial was set to start October 2 with a flurry of deadlines for both the prosecution and defense in the coming weeks. No new trial date has been set.

RELATED | Judge denies defense's motion, confirming Bryan Kohberger murder trial will start October 2

Bryan Kohberger is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, in their off-campus home in November 2022.

Kohberger had previously requested a stay of proceedings but had not waived his right to a speedy trial.

The prosecution offered no objections Wednesday, and though they prefer a resolution sooner rather than later, they agreed this was the smartest option.

At this time, the defense said they were not prepared to set a new trial date.

RELATED | Man charged in University of Idaho murders says he was out driving alone at the time the crimes were committed

A hearing will still be held on September 1, as the defense is prepared to file challenges against the grand jury indictment, as well as motions regarding cameras in the courtroom and witness instructions.

A new trial date will be discussed after the September 1 hearing. Kohberger faces the death penalty if convicted.

