Kohberger requests trial be moved to Ada County

LATAH COUNTY, ID — Brian Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, has requested a change of venue for his upcoming trial.

Kohberger is accused of taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of November 13, 2022.

In court documents filed this week, his attorney requests that the trial be moved to Ada County, arguing that a fair trial isn't possible in Latah County. Kohberger's attorney listed a small jury pool, a biased jury pool and heavy local media coverage as some of the reasons behind the request to change venue.

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin in June of 2025.

RELATED: Trial date set for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The full court documents filed on July 22 can be found here.