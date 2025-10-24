Idaho Voter Election Guide: November 2025

IDAHO — The November 2025 election is rapidly approaching. Idaho News 6's voter guide has all the information voters will need, including when, where, and how to vote.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

The November 2025 election will impact various cities, counties, school districts, among other taxing districts across the state of Idaho. Our team of reporters has been in the neighborhoods you work and live in to bring you the latest coverage ahead of the election.

Based on their neighborhood, voters will see city council elections, mayor’s races, school board elections and district levies, fire protection district issues and more.

MERIDIAN | West Ada School Board candidates in District 3 share priorities ahead of election

MOUNTAIN HOME | Mountain Home voters question city council candidates at public forum

STAR |Star fire station sits empty as $2.225 million levy faces fourth vote

MAGIC VALLEY | Valley School District asks voters to approve $300,000 levy after May rejection

BUHL | Buhl mayoral candidates discuss navigating city council turbulence ahead of November election

You can view a sample ballot to learn exactly what races are in your area.



HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE?

The deadline to register to vote online is Friday, Oct. 24, but anyone who hasn't registered can still register on-site at the polls on election day — just be sure to bring all necessary documents. Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who has lived in Idaho for 30+ days is eligible to register.

Anyone registering to vote in Idaho will need one of the following photo identifications: a current Idaho driver’s license, U.S. passport, tribal identification card, Idaho government-issued identification card, or a concealed weapons license issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.

Voters will also need proof of residence, which can be any of the above photo IDs with the correct current residential address, a current proof of insurance, a deed of trust, a lease or rental agreement, and more.

Registering to vote doesn't need to be done every election cycle. If you voted in the last election, and none of your personal information has changed, you should already be registered for the November election.

You can check your registration status and view a sample ballot for your area here.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Idaho residents are assigned a specific polling location based on their physical address. Voters can find their designated polling location at voteidaho.gov/casting-your-ballot. All polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.



CAN I VOTE EARLY?

Some counties in Idaho offer early in-person voting, typically beginning two weeks before an upcoming election — check with your county elections office for details on dates, times, and locations.

READ MORE | Get a head start to the polls: Ada County early voting is underway



HOW DO I ABSENTEE VOTE?

Absentee voting lets voters cast their ballot, whether they are out of town on Election Day or prefer to vote from the comfort of their home.

Any registered voter in Idaho may request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their address. All absentee ballots need to be returned prior to the polls closing on election night.