Three candidates vie to replace longtime Garden City Mayor John Evans

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — After more than two decades in office, Garden City Mayor John Evans is retiring. Three candidates – Molly Lenty, Bill Jacobs and Teresa Roundy – are now campaigning to take his place and shape the city’s next chapter.

Lenty currently serves as a trustee for the College of Western Idaho and says her experience managing large budgets could translate to City Hall.

“There’s so much opportunity here in the city. There’s so many really exciting things that are taking place,” Lenty said. “We’re going to have some unintended impacts with all that new congestion and focus being brought in. We need leadership that understands those unintended impacts.”

She cites her works with the College of Western Idaho as proof of her leadership and financial management skills.

“I’ve successfully managed a budget at the college that is over $93 million – three times the size of the city’s budget,” Lenty said. “I know how to get a lot accomplished and do so in a way that growth pays for growth.”

Across town, Bill Jacobs, a current Garden City Council member, says his time on council – and his business background – have prepared him to lead.

“You don’t go in there and make radical changes right off the bat,” Jacobs said. “You go in and make sure you’re understanding the situation, the staff, and then make assessments and decisions.”

Jacobs says he wants to revisit the city’s comprehensive plan, focusing on managing growth, communication and infrastructure.

“I think there are areas where we can be more efficient or even strengthen it in ways that are important to the residents of Garden City,” Jacobs said. “We have our own distinct culture here. People who’ve lived here now don’t say they live in Boise – they live in Garden City.”

Candidate Teresa Roundy was only available by Zoom but says her focus is clear.

“I am a domestic abuse survivor, and I can state with complete authority that there is no real support for domestic abuse survivors in our community,” Roundy said. “My purpose is to protect children and families of complex trauma.”

Roundy says she wants to channel that experience into building a stronger, safer community for everyone in Garden City.

“Well, it’s my city. It’s my community,” Roundy said.

Early voting is now open in Ada County. Voters can also cast their ballots on Election Day, November 4.

