Three candidates face off in Boise’s District 6 City Council race

NORTH END BOISE, Idaho — Housing, safety, and neighborhood growth are key issues in Boise’s District 6 City Council race, where three candidates are vying to represent the North End and Foothills communities.

Incumbent Jimmy Hallyburton has served on the Boise City Council for six years and is known for his work advocating for safe bike paths and neighborhood connectivity.

“My name is Jimmy Hallyburton, born and raised right here in Boise, Idaho. So this is my hometown. I grew up here. I love it. It's my favorite place in the world. I used to fight fires for the Idaho City Hotshots, and then I started and ran the Boise Bicycle Project for 16 years as the executive director,” Hallyburton said.

Hallyburton said he’s focused on keeping Boise safe and livable as it grows, prioritizing walkability, housing, and access to parks.

“I want to make sure that the incredible childhood that I had is accessible for everybody in this community. We need to make sure that your communities are safe, that you have roads that are walkable and bikeable, and you don't have to worry about getting hit by a car,” Hallyburton said.

Challenger Lynn Bradescu, a realtor and North End resident of more than 20 years, said she wants to preserve Boise’s small-town feel and give residents a stronger voice in city decisions.

“Well, I've been very involved in the neighborhood for many years. I was involved in historic preservation. It's really important to me. I am a realtor, but my favorite thing is to recycle the same houses over and over. I love these old houses,” Bradescu said.

Bradescu said she would push for more transparency and community input on major projects.

“I would say the transparency is the number one thing, and the taxing and the listening to the constituents. I mean, I think people want to be heard. I go to so many meetings, and the room is empty. And I think that the room is empty because they're not being listened to, and they're frustrated. And if you frustrate people enough, they just say, I'm not going to go because they don't listen to us,” she said.

Former council member Lisa Sanchez is also back on the ballot, seeking a return after losing her seat in 2023 due to housing relocation issues.

“My name is Lisa Sanchez, and I am running for District 6 for the Boise City Council. I ran for City Council the first time in 2017. I served a four-year term as an at-large council member, and then I ran for re-election in 2021. I have lived a total of 17 years in what is now known as District 6. The North End has been my home, and I wanted to come home,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said her experience as a renter shapes her priorities, including protecting tenants and promoting affordable housing.

“As a renter, I represent 35, 40 percent of the people who live in Boise. Our lives are very different from homeowners. Our life can be turned upside down from one moment to the next by losing our housing. And I think it's important that we have that perspective reflected in leadership,” Sanchez said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.