Buhl mayoral candidates discuss navigating city council turbulence ahead of November election

BUHL, Idaho — Change is coming to Buhl City Council, with three council seats turning over in the November 4 municipal election that's just seven weeks away.

Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton spoke with both candidates for Buhl mayor about how each would navigate the recent turbulence in the city's governing body.

"People call us politicians, but we're supposed to provide city services for our citizens," Mayor Pam McClain said.

McClain served 16 years on City Council before starting her first term as mayor in 2021.

"I remember those days when people wanted to sit down and have conversations," McClain said.

Buhl City Council has had a raucous few years, with contentious issues ranging from letting the pool stay closed over the summer to twice voting to censure one of its own elected members.

When McClain was asked if everything is as contentious as it seems, she responded: "You know it isn't for majority of the citizens of Buhl. It's mostly just certain people."

Among the issues Buhl faces, McClain said, are aging infrastructure on many city properties and increasing vandalism.

"Wasn't going to run for mayor, but I had a group of people, including my husband, that was like: 'there's things you haven't finished yet,'" McClain said.

As social media also serves as the town square, the dialogue it generates is often a contributing factor to contentious matters becoming even more contentious.

"But you know that the mayor's position has taken the brunt of the criticism. Unfortunately, negativity gets negativity," McClain said.

Doug Howarth said recently that he's attended every city council meeting. He has also filed to run for mayor.

"There's one way to learn what's going on in the city, basically, right now we have no, we don't have a newspaper.. social media!" Howarth said.

"I was like 'it's time to do what I can to make a difference' and put my hat in the ring," Howarth said.

When asked if he has any concerns that might put him in the crosshairs, Howarth responded: "There's risk in everything. I believe that you know you do what you feel is right, and there's no way you're gonna make everybody happy. Be nice to make the majority happy. Listen to every voice, whether it's one person or a crowd."

Early voting for the Nov. 4 election begins Oct. 14 through Oct. 31.

