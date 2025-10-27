Blaine County voters to decide on $3.8 million school levy amid ballot transparency concerns

HAILEY, Idaho — Blaine County voters will decide on Election Day whether to approve a two-year, $3.85 million annual supplemental levy for local schools, but the actual tax impact may be lower than what appears on the ballot due to a state law creating transparency issues across Idaho.

The levy would fund school resource officers, cybersecurity measures, all-day kindergarten, special education, preschool, and summer school programs.

According to the ballot language, the levy would cost homeowners $16.33 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

However, that figure doesn't reflect the actual taxpayer impact due to House Bill 574, which requires districts to report only the highest taxable value of levy requests without factoring in state or local tax breaks.

"We're putting on the ballot exactly what we're supposed to put on the ballot. Once we find out exactly the tax impact is, it won't be $16.33, it will be less," Foudy said.

According to Foudy, the district plans to issue a press release in September 2026 with the actual tax impact once it's determined.

"I see it as an investment because it reduces the need for resources later on. For summer school we're working with about 300 students that are behind, and we try to catch them up over the course of the summer, so they don't need intense support and intervention during the school year," Foudy said.

Idaho Superintendent of Schools Debbie Critchfield says the law is creating election transparency issues statewide.

"I do think that the nature of the prescriptive way in which school only must put their ballot language on there is raising that question... is this something that is unfairly looking at how schools ask the question of a 'yes' or 'no' on a ballot," Critchfield said.

Critchfield hopes lessons learned from this election will prompt lawmakers to reconsider the 2024 law.

"If we're missing critical elements of informing the voter... I think that's where we have a discussion for change," Critchfield said.

