Gooding ambulance district seeks voter approval for funding levy

GOODING, Idaho — The Gooding Ambulance District is asking voters to approve a permanent override levy of more than $400,000 per year to provide steady funding for emergency medical services after a similar measure narrowly failed in May.

The ballot measure, which will appear before voters on Nov. 4, would cost property owners about $17 per $100,000 of taxable value. The funding request comes as the ambulance district struggles with limited revenue sources and growing demand for services.

WATCH: Back on the ballot, Gooding ambulance levy gets second chance

Gooding ambulance levy back on ballot after narrow May defeat

"Of course everything is very, very expensive and so we just kinda barely hold onto our own and we barely skate by," said Gooding County Commissioner Mark Bolduc.

Unlike many emergency services, the ambulance district receives no county funding. Their revenues come only from property taxes and service fees, creating financial challenges as operational costs rise.

The district currently operates with one full-time crew and a standby crew for backup calls. However, Bolduc explained the limitations this creates for emergency response.

"We have one crew that's full-time and so if they're out on a call, we have a standby crew that comes in but if we get a third call then then we're pretty much out of business without pulling in Lincoln County or somebody like that," Bolduc said.

The funding request isn't new to Gooding voters. In May, a similar measure came remarkably close to passing, receiving 65% support from voters. However, because it's a permanent override levy, it requires a supermajority of 66.67% to pass.

"I believe it failed by either six or eight votes, I mean it was that close," Bolduc said.

The narrow defeat highlighted how crucial each vote can be in local elections.

"That's one of those election elections where we vote really really count if you can if you don't believe it, it did," Bolduc said.

The need for additional funding stems from Gooding County's changing demographics and growth patterns. An aging population and new residents moving to the area have increased demand for emergency medical services.

"Gooding County's growing just like everywhere, and so our population is aging. Plus, we've got more population moving into the area, so all that puts a strain on the ambulance district," Bolduc said.

If the levy fails again, Bolduc said the ambulance district will continue operating, but with significant challenges.

"We'll just have to get by with what you get by, but it'll be it'll be difficult," Bolduc said.

Early voting for the election runs from Oct. 20-31, with Election Day on Nov. 4.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.