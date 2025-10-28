Nampa mayoral candidates share visions for managing city's rapid growth

NAMPA, Idaho — Four candidates are vying to become Nampa's next mayor as the city experiences unprecedented growth, each offering different approaches to managing development while maintaining the community's character.

The candidates — Eric Myricks, Suzi Robinson, Rick Hogaboam, and Justin Buchholz — sat down to discuss their plans for leading Idaho's third-largest city through its next chapter of expansion.

WATCH: Hear from all 4 Nampa mayoral candidates —

Which candidate will lead Nampa through its next growth phase? Hear from all four mayoral hopefuls about their vision for Idaho's third-largest city

Growth management takes center stage

Each candidate acknowledges that Nampa's rapid growth presents both opportunities and challenges that will define their potential tenure.

"I think the outward growth, we need to mitigate that some. I think we need to look at maybe a separate tax for new developments," Myricks said.

Robinson emphasized the importance of strategic zoning decisions in managing expansion.

"You can't tell a farmer not to sell his farm if he wants to retire. But to keep it growing wisely is all on zoning. We zoned certain areas for residential. Bring more industry in, more industrial areas. Give them an abatement for, you know, hey, if I could get GM here, I'd do it," Robinson said.

Hogaboam sees the upcoming comprehensive plan update as a crucial opportunity to shape Nampa's future development.

"Those are things that we need to address through the comp plan which will be going through an update. So it's a perfect time to reevaluate the way in which Nampa envisions its future land use map and how it's going to exist," Hogaboam said.

Buchholz, who works in construction, brings a different perspective to city leadership.

"Do I know everything about running a city? Absolutely not. I am a regular guy. I work for a construction company. So working for a construction company, I know what you're talking about. I gotta let the experts do their job," Buchholz said.

Financial stewardship remains priority

Several candidates highlighted the need for careful financial management as the city expands its services and infrastructure.

Robinson discussed the challenge of generating revenue without burdening taxpayers.

"We'd need more revenue. And I don't want to be a mayor that you're advocating for raising the taxes on the people, but we'd have bonds. You have to be able to sell those bonds. It's explaining it to the people in the right way, because if you don't, they're going to vote no," Robinson said.

Myricks emphasized the importance of fiscal responsibility while acknowledging budget constraints.

"Fiscal responsibility is crucial to managing a large budget. But that's also a question that our council people have to weigh in on. We have to continue to look at creative ways to bring in revenue because we have more cost and less income," Myricks said.

Collaborative leadership approach

Both Hogaboam and Buchholz emphasized the importance of working with city council and community members rather than taking a top-down approach to leadership.

Hogaboam expressed his commitment to serving the community he loves.

"The opportunity to come back to the city and work as a servant leader on behalf of the citizens and the city that I love is just an amazing opportunity," Hogaboam said.

Buchholz echoed the sentiment about shared responsibility in city governance.

"As a mayor, my job is to run the city. But it's not just my job. It's city council's job. It's we — not just an individual," Buchholz said.

Early voting continues through Friday, with Election Day polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.