Minidoka Superintendent of Schools says upcoming ballot doesn't reflect all the facts

RUPERT, Idaho — Voters in Minidoka County will decide on Election Day whether to approve a $3.8 million school levy.

However, the school district claims that the ballot does not provide a complete picture of what taxpayers will actually pay.

The Minidoka County School District serves nine schools and more than 4,000 students.

The current bond and two-year supplemental levy are coming to an end, and the district is now asking voters to approve a new supplemental levy to continue current operations.

"Supplemental levies are just dollars that are approved by voters and can be used for everyday operating costs, including classroom supplies, ongoing technology needs, and basic maintenance," said Superintendent Spencer Larson.

The district has designated four areas for the funds: student learning resources, safety and security technology, equipment and furniture, and campus repairs and maintenance.

According to the ballot, the estimated cost to taxpayers would be $127.40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. However, Superintendent Larson says this number is misleading.

“That $127.40 does not reflect the fact that we have a bond falling off, nor does it account for the $3.7 million in school district faculty offset money,” said Superintendent Larson.

In reality, Larson states that the actual financial impact would be much lower. "Currently, our rate is $64.89 per $100,000 of taxable property. With the offset dollars and the bond falling off, the new tax impact will be $15.43 per $100,000 of taxable income. That represents a substantial reduction from the current rate," Larson added.

Larson also mentioned that state ballot language requirements do not allow for additional information beyond the official tax implications, which does not account for everything, raising questions about transparency in Idaho's ballots.

The Minidoka County Clerk stated they cannot verify Larson's claims because they do not have access to the school district's financial records.

