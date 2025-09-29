Public safety leaders speak on levy that would pay for first responders, prosecution team

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian voters will decide this November whether to approve a public safety levy that city leaders say would strengthen police, fire, and legal services in one of Idaho’s fastest-growing communities.

The levy would generate more than $5 million each year, starting next year, if voters approve. The city says the funding would help create a local prosecution team, raise police salaries to remain competitive, and retain more than a dozen firefighters whose positions are currently funded by a federal SAFER grant set to expire.

Police Chief Tracey Basterrechea said the department faces challenges when officers leave, pointing to the costs of turnover and training.

“If we lose an officer that’s been here for three years, you’re looking at probably a loss of around $250,000–300,000,” Chief Basterrechea said. He added that it can take up to a year to train a replacement if the new hire is not already a sworn officer.

Meridian Fire Chief Kris Blume said the department is already operating below national staffing standards. The city currently has 127 firefighters, but Blume noted that with Meridian’s population, a national benchmark would recommend about 280.

“The Meridian Fire Dept will be forced to look differently. Which I really don’t think, by any national standard, we can afford to do,” Chief Blume said.

City Attorney Bill Nary said establishing a prosecution team within Meridian, instead of contracting through Boise, would improve transparency and access for residents.

“Right now, when they call or have a contact or concern, we really can’t provide any great level of assistance. Here they’d be dealing with us, the way we interact with our community… our public,” Nary said.

Because the levy would be permanent, it would require 60% approval from voters in November. The city plans to host several open houses at fire stations across Meridian in early October to answer questions and provide more information.