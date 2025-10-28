Here’s what the $3.1M Mountain Home School District levy will fund

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home voters will decide on a crucial school district levy this election that could significantly impact staff salaries and district operations.

The existing $2.7 million Mountain Home School District levy expires next June 30, leaving district leaders searching for ways to fund future operations. Voters will see a $3.1 million replacement two-year levy on the ballot, which is estimated to cost homeowners about $102 per year for every $100,000 of taxable property value.

Watch| How the new proposed levy will impact the Mountain Home School District—

Here’s how Mountain Home schools plan to spend $3.1 M levy

The price tag comes in $400,000 above the last levy, but Superintendent James Gilbert said the increase isn't adding anything new.

"It's to maintain our operations how they currently run," Gilbert said.

Idaho ranks towards the bottom in per-pupil funding nationwide, according to the National Education Association’s annual rankings and estimate report.

“That burden is often back on local communities to continue with that funding resource that's there. And so again in Mountain Home, we've had great support for our supplemental levy," Gilbert said.

$1,940,900 will cover staff salaries and benefits, which Gilbert said equates to about 19 teaching positions.

The levy breakdown also includes $337,300 for contracted services, including special education support, nearly $391,100 for student transportation, and about $430,700 for athletics, something Gilbert said state funds don't cover.

"A lot of kids as they get older. They stay in school because of the activities that are there and so I think it's critical when we look at what public schools do, we need to acknowledge that that plays a large part in keeping kids number one at school," Gilbert said.

While voters will see the $102 estimate on the ballot, Gilbert said it's not the complete picture due to the School Facilities Fund.

"So our levy this year of $2.71 million is actually offset by the 3.1 million that we received this year. And so moving forward, that's really our hope is that that's a legislative function that continues to help offset our supplemental levies to the community," Gilbert said.

If the levy passes, state funding will likely cover a significant portion of what taxpayers would otherwise pay. However, if it doesn't pass, the district can only use that money to maintain or repair school buildings, not for programs or staff.

Gilbert said the impact would be felt across the entire district if the levy fails.

"There will be some pretty painful cuts to how the district operates from a personnel end, from the athletics end. So for the individual student, the district will look very different if it doesn't pass," Gilbert said.

The levy only needs a simple majority to pass — 50% plus one vote.

