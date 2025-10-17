Get a head start to the polls: Ada County early voting opens Monday

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — As election day gets closer, Ada County is opening their polls Monday, Oct. 20 for early voting. Voters can take advantage of early voting Monday through Friday from Oct. 20 to Oct. 31 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Voters who are not yet registered can register at any of the early voting locations by bringing proper photo ID and proof of residence.

List of early voting locations in Ada County:

· Ada County Elections - 400 N Benjamin Ln Boise, ID 83704

· Boise City Hall - 150 N Capitol Blvd Boise, ID 83702

· Eagle Public Library - 100 N Stierman Way Eagle, ID 83616

· Meridian City Hall - 33 E Broadway Ave Meridian, ID 83642

· Library! at Bown Crossing - 2153 E. Riverwalk Dr Boise, ID 83706

· Star City Hall - 10769 W State St Star, ID 83669

· Kuna Library - 457 N Locust Ave Kuna, ID 83634

· Expo Idaho (Western Town Building) - 5610 N Glenwood St Garden City, ID 83714

Eligible Ada County early voters are permitted to cast their ballot at any of these early voting locations.

Boise voters can expect to see an $11 million open space levy aimed at protecting clean water in the Boise River, reducing foothill fire risks, expanding open space, and building pathways to connect neighborhoods with their nearby parks.

Voters in the West Ada School District will choose two new board of trustee members. In District 3, Meghan Brown is challenging incumbent Angie Redford who has filled the position since 2020.

To access a sample ballot, voters can visit voteidaho.gov. Vote Idaho also contains resources on early and absentee voting, and polling locations for election day.

