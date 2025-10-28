Blaine County Recreation District seeks permanent levy to fund facility upgrades after 50 years

HAILEY, Idaho — The Blaine County Recreation District is asking voters to approve a permanent levy on Election Day that would update a budget that hasn’t been changed in over 50 years, as the county's population has nearly tripled during that time.

Mark Davidson, executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District, said the district serves a much larger community than when it was established.

"We were 8,800 people in 1976. We're now over 25,000 people, and in that time, demand for recreational resources has expanded," Davidson said.

Since 1976, the recreation district's budget has relied on three funding sources: recreation fees, community fundraising, and the original levy passed nearly five decades ago.

"We were established with a levy rate that hasn't changed in 50 years. So, what we're coming forward with is a levy that will help us have sustainable funding going forward, and it will also allow us to build new infrastructure around trails, sports and recreation, our aquatics center... things the community has asked us to do," Davidson said.

Beyond recreation facility upgrades, the levy funds would help renovate the historic, district-owned Galena Lodge.

"We're looking to do some staff housing upgrades. We're looking at doing some upgrades to the lodge itself. There are some historic buildings, and so we want to make sure those things are intact and remain for future generations," Davidson said.

According to the ballot, the $3 million per year permanent levy would increase the rate from $7.81 per $100,000 to $21.15 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Blaine County resident Andrea Rule has witnessed changes in the valley over the past 50 years and supports the recreation district and levy request.

"They haven't changed the money since the 70s. I use the aquarobics pool, I use Fit Works, I use Yoga... I support them," Rule said.

While most residents north of Hailey support the levy, southern Blaine County tells a different story.

Multiple residents in Carey, who declined to appear on camera, opposed the tax increase, claiming the proposed upgrades would only benefit residents of Hailey, Ketchum, and Sun Valley while leaving them to pay for facilities too far away to use regularly.

In response, the recreation district says increased annual funding will help develop new programs in underserved areas of the county.

"We're in conversations with the Blaine County School District to open up their facilities for the community as part of an ongoing effort to bring more services to Carey and then partner with the city of Carey for other recreational opportunities," Davidson said.

