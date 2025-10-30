Parma Fire District pushes $1M levy to retain firefighters amid growing shortages

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A devastating house fire that destroyed Julie Doty and Alex Miller's Parma home in the middle of the night has highlighted critical staffing shortages plaguing the Parma Fire District.

"It was really intense. It happened really fast. And then the next thing I know, I wake up to fire, fire, get out," Doty said.

The couple said a wood stove sparked the blaze that consumed their home around 4:15 a.m.

"I had screamed, 'Give me your phone. Where's the fire department?' It took them forever. My house was almost gone," Doty said.

The Parma Fire District says they're short-staffed and stretched thin, now asking voters to approve a $1 million levy increase to boost firefighter pay and retain experienced personnel.

"If we can get the personnel up to a livable wage, not only does it increase morale, but it also increases people that we can draw from other areas," Chief Jeff Rodgers said.

Most of the levy money would funnel directly into firefighter paychecks, helping the district stay competitive by increasing wages up to $6 per hour. Rodgers says they're constantly training new hires because experienced firefighters leave for higher-paying jobs, making it difficult to maintain a skilled workforce.

"So since May we have lost 6 of them to area fire departments. We've lost some to Washington. We've lost some to Texas," Rodgers said.

The staffing shortage also impacts the district's ambulance services. When crews transport patients to hospitals like Saint Alphonsus in Boise, it creates a 2-hour round trip that leaves only 2 people at the station.

"So if we are to transport to just an example, Saint Al's, Boise. It's a 2-hour round trip for us. In that 2 hours, that means there's only 2 people left at the station," Rodgers said.

The district estimates the tax impact would cost about $98 dollars per $100,000 dollars of taxable property value each year. The measure needs a super majority — two-thirds of voters in favor — to pass. The last attempt fell short with 61% of votes.

For Parma neighbors like Doty and Miller, improved fire response could make a major difference.

"Life is so fragile. People take things for granted every day. You shouldn't," Miller said.

"We're super grateful for the help of the firefighters and all of the neighbors in the community that stepped in," Doty said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family rebuild after their fire.

Early voting closes Friday, with polls open on Election Day next Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

