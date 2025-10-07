Mountain Home voters question city council candidates at public forum

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Six candidates are running for two open seats on the Mountain Home City Council, and residents got their chance to question them during a public forum Monday night.

The event, hosted by the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce and Mountain Home News, drew a large crowd of residents who submitted questions ahead of time by email. Topics ranged from city budgets and infrastructure to how Mountain Home can do more for local businesses to keep families in town rather than heading to Boise.

Five of the six candidates attended the forum. Kellee Thomas was not in attendance.

WATCH: Candidates share their top priorities ahead of Mountain Home City Council elections

Mountain Home council candidates share top priorities at public forum

When asked about their top priority for Mountain Home if elected, the candidates offered varied priorities:

Decker Sanders emphasized budget examination and planning.

"My top priority is going to be re-examination of what we have now and how we are dealing with that now and how we justify what we're doing now so that when we get the opportunity this coming July to set the budget we're working on a plan for those things," Sanders said.

Rich Urquidi prioritized public safety as his top concern.

"We need to make sure that our citizens are safe, they feel safe, and then that we have a safe city, there's so much going on, that's my top priority," Urquidi said.

Sawyer Crenshaw focused on collaboration and utilizing local talent.

"Collaboration, communication and conservation. Collaborating with those in Mountain Home who are here. We have a City full of talented individuals and talented groups. I think that we are not utilizing them in the way that we should be," Crenshaw said.

Brendan McCarthy emphasized returning to core municipal services and long-term planning.

"For me it's going back to what the municipality is supposed to provide in the services and planning out if its Wastewater, water, streets, lets have these plans and set it so again, it lasts beyond this election," McCarthy said.

Stephen Nameth highlighted economic opportunities and keeping residents local.

"Making sure we have economic opportunities here for our residents. Making sure we have reasons for our residents to stay here in town and recreate instead of they themselves going up to Boise," Nameth said.

The two candidates elected this November will each serve a four-year term on the Mountain Home City Council. Elections will take place on November 4.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.