Supplemental levy for Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District on this year's primary ballot

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Voters in Owyhee County will see supplemental levy, for Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District, on the primary ballot on May 21.

The school district tells Idaho News 6 they hope voters will approve the ballot measure since they'll be losing federal funding this June.

The levy would help keep the district's three school buildings open next year. Currently, the two elementary schools and one Junior/Senior high school are only at 50% capacity.

With lower enrollment, district leaders said they need supplemental funds to maintain their school’s facilities and faculty.

If the levy does not pass, the district will have to lower costs which will likely impact athletics and technology. However, they say the classroom environment would not be impacted.

If the levy passes, it would cost homeowners around $200 a year, per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Check out the Owyhee County Ballot here.