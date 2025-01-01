Sahana Patel joined Idaho News 6 in June 2025 and is dedicated to bringing you the latest stories from Southeast Boise, the Boise Bench, and Mountain Home.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Sahana first discovered her love for storytelling on her high school broadcast team. That early spark led her to pursue a degree in Journalism and Marketing at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

During her time at Pepperdine, Sahana interned at NBC Los Angeles, where she gained hands-on experience working in a fast-paced newsroom covering everything from wildfires to the Menendez Brothers case.

Now, as the Southeast Boise, Boise Bench, and Mountain Home neighborhood reporter for Idaho News 6, Sahana is excited to share the stories of the people who make up these vibrant communities — from city council decisions to cultural events, public safety, and everything in between.

Outside of reporting, you can usually find her exploring local coffee shops, creating lifestyle content for social media, or catching up with her family and friends!

To send Sahana a Southeast Boise, Boise Bench or Mountain Home related story idea, email her at sahana.patel@kivitv.com.