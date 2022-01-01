Isaiah Sharp joined the Idaho news 6 team in February 2022 after living in Washington State for almost 8 years

He is currently working as a multimedia journalist in Twin falls.

Isaiah graduated from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in 2021 majoring in broadcast news.

Originally from Bakersfield California, Isaiah and his family relocated to Olympia, Washington and love the Pacific Northwest.

He is a huge sports fan and loves the Seahawks, Mariners and of course Washington State University (Go Cougs!). During his down time, Isaiah is either keeping up with ESPN, playing sports like tennis, softball, boxing and others, or spending time with friends.

Isaiah is excited to live in and explore Idaho and take in all the gem state has to offer.

If you run into Isaiah, say hi or yell Go Cougs — he generally responds to one of the two.