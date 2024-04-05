Brady Caskey joined the Idaho News 6 team in March of 2024 after graduating from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California with a B.S. in Journalism.

Between graduation and moving to the Gem State, Brady traveled The Pacific Northwest and The West exploring National Parks and parts of the country he had never seen before.

After his journey to nine states and Canada, he decided that he connected with the people of The Treasure Valley the most and wanted to live in and report for this community.

Now Brady is hard at work exploring The Treasure Valley and all the gorgeous places it has to offer. Brady is an outdoorsman!

When he’s not reporting in your neighborhood, he can usually be found exploring the backroads, building a campfire, snowboarding or swinging in a hammock.

He is excited to meet and talk to as many people in his new community as he can!If you have a story idea for Brady, send it to his email at Brady.Caskey@kivitv.com. He’d be happy to hear from you!