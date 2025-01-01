Greenlee Clark joined the Idaho News 6 team in June of 2025 and is the neighborhood reporter for Star, Eagle, and Emmett and is excited to learn more about these communities and connect.

Greenlee is originally from Toledo, Washington, where she took on different leadership and public speaking roles throughout her education. Growing up, she was an active athlete, participating in multiple sports while balancing her own podcast, “Life with Green.”

Encouraged by her hometown leadership teacher, she attended Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in Communications with an Emphasis in Broadcasting and New Media. Throughout her three years in Phoenix, Arizona, she became an active member of the Future Broadcasters Club, taking on the roles of anchor, reporter, and executive producer. She was also the President of FBC her senior year.

Before her time at Channel 6, she was an intern for KUKN Radio in Kelso, Washington, KJZZ Radio News in Tempe, Arizona, and FOX 10 in Phoenix, Arizona. At these internships, Greenlee learned she loves getting to know people and telling the heart behind their stories.

Outside of work, Greenlee loves to spend time with family and friends, go to the gym, try new coffee shops, cook, and be outdoors. If you see Greenlee, make sure to say hello!

To send Greenlee a story idea about Star, Eagle, and Emmett, email her at greenlee.clark@kivitv.com.