Norma James is Idaho News 6's Caldwell neighborhood reporter, joining the team in June of 2026.

Originally from Tacoma, Washington, she graduated in May 2026 from Washington State University with a degree in multimedia journalism.

While she was not born in Idaho, she has long been familiar with the state, spending summers traveling throughout Idaho to visit family in Lewiston, Cascade, Boise, and more recently Emmett. During college, she also spent time exploring Moscow just across the border.

As a journalist, Norma is especially interested in business, development, and agriculture — topics that are central to Caldwell and the growing Treasure Valley. She aims to serve as a reliable source for Canyon County residents and help amplify local voices.