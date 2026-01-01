Kalkidan Meyer is Idaho News 6's new Meridian neighborhood reporter, joining the team in June of 2026.

Kalkidan was originally born in Ethiopia and adopted by a beautiful family in northern Idaho when she was a toddler. She recently graduated from Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with an Emphasis in Broadcasting and New Media, where she anchored and reported for her school's student news broadcast, Lopes Lately.

Her love of storytelling has taken her into the worlds of media, writing, dance, vocal performance, and theater. Her work in social media and influencer management has taken her across the country and deepened her expertise in modern digital storytelling.

Kalkidan enjoys going on adventures, thrifting, and finding cute coffee shops and restaurants. In her work, she finds joy in highlighting local businesses, events, and the people who make the community what it is. One of her favorite stories involved a collaboration between Grand Canyon University's Division I esports team and the Arizona Cardinals.

Kalkidan is excited to serve Meridian and the Treasure Valley through her work.