A Twin Falls native for almost 25 years, Joey Martin has been a part of the Magic Valley community since moving to the area in the year 2000. A graduate of Twin Falls High School and the College of Southern Idaho, Joey has seen the tremendous growth of the city of Twin Falls and surrounding communities and is excited for even more potential growth.

With over 15 years of experience in local broadcasting, Joey brings a wealth of knowledge to the job and looks forward to continuing to serve as a voice for the communities he calls home.

A father of two daughters and an avid camper and fly fisherman, Joey spends much of his free time in the hills, mountains, rivers and streams of the Gem State - looking to pass his knowledge of the wilderness on to his daughters. A second-generation news professional, Joey has spent his entire life immersed in the world of local news and couldn't be more excited to continue his passion of storytelling in southern Idaho.