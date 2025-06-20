Prepare for a weather whiplash, here are the details

Cheers to Friday! Plan on carrying a jacket and umbrella with you through the weekend ahead.

Get ready for a dramatic drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Saturday looks to be the coo

lest day, with highs only reaching the mid-60s. As two air masses interact, surface winds increase, leading to a gusty weekend ahead. Expect wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph, adding an extra chill to the air.

This is a heads-up if you're planning to camp or spend time outdoors! Showers are expected to develop by early afternoon, with scattered activity continuing along the mountains throughout the weekend. If you're heading up to Valley County, be prepared—temperatures will be cold enough to support snow showers.

The unseasonably cold air mass will eventually shift, and temperatures will return to near normal by Monday.

