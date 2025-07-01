Scorching Temperatures Trigger Heat Advisory Across the Treasure Valley

Good Morning, Everyone! Prepare for another hot afternoon ahead. A Heat Advisory is in place across the Treasure Valley. Temperatures this afternoon may reach a high of 104°.

This is dangerous heat. If you work outside, remember to take frequent shade breaks, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets in hot cars.

Tuesday

Sunny and Hot with highs up to 104° possible. Heat advisory extends through 8 pm.

Wednesday

Sunny and Hot, highs in the upper 90s. Strong storms are possible into the afternoon, with severe wind gusts potentially up to 60 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has placed half of northern Idaho under a marginal risk, meaning severe storms will be possible into Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Independence Day

A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

