An active weather pattern develops this afternoon, here's what you need to know

Good Morning, everyone!

Today will be an active weather day across the region, bringing a few concerns to the forefront.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Eastern Oregon from noon to midnight MDT. Scattered lightning, low relative humidity, and hot conditions will combine to create critical fire weather. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Meanwhile, the SPC has issued a Marginal Risk for much of the area. While this is the lowest level on the severe weather scale, strong to severe storms are still possible this afternoon. Many storms may remain relatively dry, but the primary concern will be damaging winds, with some downdrafts reaching up to 60 mph.

Storm chances return Thursday night into Friday morning, which could impact early outdoor plans, though widespread severe impacts aren’t expected.

Today

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Independence Day

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of rain is 50%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers before midnight, but mostly dry overall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

