From Steady to Scorching: Triple Digits in Sight

Good Wednesday Morning, Idaho!

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon—hot, but not extreme just yet. A series of weak disturbances will help keep conditions steady through Saturday, bringing increased cloud cover from west to east during the morning hours. These disturbances will also stir up some atmospheric instability, creating the chance for a few isolated, weak thunderstorms, mainly across Baker County and the West Central Mountains through Thursday.

The bigger weather story unfolds early next week. By Monday, temperatures across valley floors are expected to soar into the upper 90s and low 100s. With low relative humidity and the potential for high-based thunderstorms, wildfire risk will be significantly elevated. Stay weather aware and fire safe as the heat builds in.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

