Storms rolling in to the holiday weekend

Scattered showers are expected to develop near the Nevada border this afternoon, tracking northeast into the evening. Overnight, isolated thunderstorms and additional showers will move through the region. By Friday, storm activity becomes more widespread, with the heaviest rainfall targeting the Central Mountains and eastern Idaho.

Valley floors may see a few quick-moving showers, but brief downpours could lead to localized flooding—especially near recent burn scars. Stay weather-aware heading into the holiday weekend.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62.

Independence Day

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

