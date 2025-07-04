Strong to Severe Storms this afternoon

Mother Nature's Putting on a Show This Fourth of July.

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon across the region. While the severe risk remains on the lower end, any storm that does turn severe could bring heavy rain, hail up to 1 inch in diameter, and wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph.

The heaviest rain is expected over the East and West Central Mountains, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday afternoon. Torrential downpours could lead to flash flooding and debris flows, particularly near recent burn scars. Remember the phrase "Turn around don't drown" and do not drive through flooded areas.

Looking ahead, drier and calmer conditions will return by Saturday—perfect timing for any rescheduled outdoor plans this holiday weekend.

Next week, the heat is back on. Triple-digit temperatures are likely by Tuesday, so get ready for a return to sweltering summer highs.

Independence Day

Pack the umbrella, on and off showers are expected throughout the day. For timing, I would expect heavier impacts between 12pm-6pm. A few isolated showers will follow into the evening.

I think we should be trending drier by firework time, but again, keep up to date with us right here as we move through the holiday!

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

