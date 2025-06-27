Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weekend temps climb into the high 80s

BOISE, Idaho — Happy Friday! Cue up Rebecca Black and roll your windows down, it’s going to be a hot weekend.

We’ll start off cool in the Treasure Valley, but temps will climb through the day, reaching a high of 89° by around 5 p.m. The Magic Valley will follow a similar pattern: a cool morning warming up to 89° by evening.

In the West Central Mountains, most spots will see highs in the upper 80s, except for McCall and Cascade, where temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Overall, expect a warm-to-hot weekend across the region, jesso get outside and soak up that summer sun!

