Hotter weather on the horizon

Happy Tuesday, everyone!

I hope you’ve been enjoying the cooler weather and had a chance to spend some time outdoors yesterday. Temperatures will climb a bit into Wednesday, with highs returning to the 90s. But brace yourselves—next week’s forecast looks even hotter. By Monday, we could be flirting with triple digits, and the added threat of thunderstorms will elevate fire danger across the region.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. A shift to SW wind will aid in temperatures warming this afternoon.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heads up hot, dry weather and a chance of dry thunderstorms will aid in dangerous fire conditions. We will continue to monitor this as we approach Monday together.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/