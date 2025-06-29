Temperatures climb higher as June comes to a close

We are headed towards the end of the month, and a summer surge is on the way with a heat advisory to kick off July here in Boise.

RELATED: 100 acre Homer Fire is ongoing northwest of Eagle

Temperatures over the past few days have been consistent. We haven't seen it get hotter than the low 90s, but that changes when July arrives. Monday and Tuesday could both easily see triple digits, with the warmest day arriving on July 1st.

102° expected in Boise with a heat advisory lasting from 11 A.M. till 8 P.M., so stay cool and hydrated if you are outside for extended periods. Conditions cool just a bit after with mid and low 90's returning and sticking around for the Independence Day holiday.

It's going to get hot, so prepare for the heat on the way. Enjoy the weekend!