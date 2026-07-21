Meridian martial arts studio sends world-ranked competitors to ATA championships in Arizona

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian martial arts studio may be new to the Treasure Valley, but the people leading it are far from inexperienced.

Three instructors at LivConfident Martial Arts are ranked among the top 10 in the world in their divisions. One of them entered the American Taekwondo Association World Championships in Arizona as the number one-ranked competitor in his division, where tens of thousands of athletes gathered to compete.

Watch to see three instructors at a new Meridian Taekwondo studio prepare for the ATA World Championships v—

Meridian taekwondo champions prepare for ATA World Championships

Crew Long, a junior instructor and world competitor, held a world title in XMA Weapons heading into the championships. He said he earned it by doing something only a handful of previous champions have attempted.

"Instead of just one bow staff I used two and it just amazes other people," Crew said.

With the title came pressure.

"If I lose the title...it's like 'he didn't train as hard as last year,'" Crew said.

Chief Instructor Russell Heath also competed at the championships. He competes in a broad age group, with some of his competitors in their late 20s.

"It's a little bit intimidating when you have somebody's kids cheering on your competitor as a 19-year-old," Heath said. "But at the same time it pushes me a little bit so it's alright."

Despite the competitive stakes, Heath said his focus stays grounded.

"My main thing is having fun. I mean, I'm going for that world title... but the main thing is having fun. I'm excited for it for sure," Heath said.

The group's competitive record speaks for itself. Last month at the district competition, the athletes competed across 22 events and brought home 21 medals and 14 district championships.

Jeremiah Long, owner of the Meridian LivConfident location, said the results reflect the work his athletes put in every day.

"They work really hard...they train hard," Jeremiah said. "Britton and Crew both train anywhere from 6-8 hours a day, and we're gone from this area about once a month competing against other individuals who train at the same level."

Junior instructor and world competitor Britton Long said the studio's culture extends beyond elite competition.

"It's a really friendly community. They're really happy with the teaching they're super happy with the discipline their students have gained from it," Britton said.

The studio trains students at all experience levels, from beginners stepping onto the mat for the first time to athletes with national and international goals.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.